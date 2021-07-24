Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Frank Varey, Rising Boxing Star, Dead At 16 After Drowning In River (Reports)

CLIP07/23/21
Also available on the nbc app

The British boxing world is mourning a tragic loss. Rising star Frank Varey has passed away after an accidental drowning. He was just 16 years old. The Manchester Evening News reports that police found Varey’s body late Thursday night. He had been reported missing hours earlier after visiting the River Dee outside Liverpool, where he went swimming with friends. As of Friday, no other details about Varey’s death have been made public.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, frank varey, frank varey dead, frank varey boxer, boxing, sports, deaths, frank varey drown, river dee
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.