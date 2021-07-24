Also available on the nbc app

The British boxing world is mourning a tragic loss. Rising star Frank Varey has passed away after an accidental drowning. He was just 16 years old. The Manchester Evening News reports that police found Varey’s body late Thursday night. He had been reported missing hours earlier after visiting the River Dee outside Liverpool, where he went swimming with friends. As of Friday, no other details about Varey’s death have been made public.

