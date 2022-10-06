Main Content

Fran Drescher joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on "Access Daily" to talk about her new children's book, "N Is For The Nanny." The former "Nanny" star talked about spending time with her gay ex-husband, being the SAG-AFTRA president, and also remembered meeting John Travolta on "Saturday Night Fever." Fran said, "I was such a big fan and I thought he was so cute." "N Is For The Nanny" is available on cancerschmancer.org and all of the proceeds go to Fran's charity, Cancer Schmancer.

