When the nanny met royalty! Fran Drescher joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about her new show "Indebted," sharing that her character on the series is similar to her beloved role on "The Nanny." "It's an immature character, very full of life, very loving to her family, but kind of sexy and adolescent in many ways. So, it's a lot of fun for me to play. I think it's a very fresh version of a grandma on a sitcom," she said. Fran also spilled about meeting Princess Diana back in the day. You can catch Fran on "Indebted" Thursday nights on NBC.

