Also available on the nbc app

Fran Drescher may have unlocked the elusive secret to making a friends-with-benefits situation work! The "Indebted" star tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall in a round of "Fran-splaining" that she and a pal "hook up" whenever they're in the same town, and she wouldn't have it any other way. Fran also shares the social media move that would earn an unfollow from her.

Appearing: