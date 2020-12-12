Also available on the nbc app

Fran Drescher is ready to find love again! The actress joins Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to share about her new Lifetime movie "The Christmas Setup," in which she plays a matchmaker. Fran reveals that she hasn't been in love for some time and she's ready to change that – maybe with the help of Mario and Kit's own matchmaking skills! Catch Fran in "The Christmas Setup" on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 PM ET on Lifetime.

