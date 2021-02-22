Also available on the nbc app

Scott Evans and Zuri Hall are joined by "Framing Britney" documentary co-creator Liz Day for this special episode of "The Vault." See how The New York Times Senior Story Editor reacts to unearthed interviews from the last 20 years. Britney discusses her teenage years, including her thoughts on giving the middle finger to paparazzi in 2002, and how she dealt with fame during her rise to superstardom. Liz also reveals behind-the-scenes details from making the documentary, which sparked a renewed interested in Britney’s career and the 13-year conservatorship which has been controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

