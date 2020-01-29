Also available on the nbc app

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, attempted suicide on Jan. 28, his lawyer tells Access Hollywood. He has been transported to a hospital via helicopter and was last listed as in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Fotis, who pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the case of Jennifer's disappearance, was due in court today regarding his bond in the case but never showed. He has always maintained his innocence in the case.

