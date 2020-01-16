Also available on the NBC app

The Fotis Dulos case has taken an explosive turn. Following the arrests of Dulos and his attorney, Kent Mawhinney, in connection with the disappearance of Dulos' estranged wife, Jennifer, new voicemails have emerged suggesting a more nefarious plot may have been in the works. Attorney Misty Marris explains to All Access one theory, which has not been proven, behind the messages. Fotis is facing a charge of felony murder and Mawhinney has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, though Jennifer's body has not been found. Both men pleaded not guilty.

Appearing: