Former WWE star Shad Gaspard has gone missing after he and his son reportedly got pulled into strong riptide currents while swimming at a California beach this weekend. Authorities were called to Venice, California, on May seventeenth to search for two swimmers, a 10-year-old boy and a man reported to be his father, the former of whom was found, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an online statement. TMZ first identified the missing father as the WWE alum, and an LAFD official told Us Weekly that Shad and his son were "caught up in a possible rip current and couldn't swim back." Shad's wife, Siliana Gaspard, confirmed her husband's disappearance in an Instagram Story post, in which she plead for help in locating him.

