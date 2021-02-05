Also available on the nbc app

Former WWE superstar Gabbi Tuft is finally feeling "unabashedly" herself. The 42-year-old came out as transgender in an emotional statement on her social media platforms, writing, "This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do," she shared. "I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am."

Appearing: