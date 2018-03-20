Access
WEEKDAYS

Former Playboy Model Sues Media Company To Break Her Silence On Alleged Affair With Donald Trump

CLIP03/20/18
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal is suing The National Enquirer's parent company American Media Inc. in order to be released from a 2016 legal agreement barring her from speaking out about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. McDougal claims the media corporation paid her $150,000 for the story of her relationship with the President—but it was never published. "AMI lied to me, made me empty promises, and repeatedly intimidated and manipulated me," she said in a statement. "I just want the opportunity to set the record straight."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Karen McDougal, Donald Trump, The National Enquirer, American Media Inc., Melania Trump, The White House, Playboy, Stormy Daniels, Stephanie Clifford, Michael Cohen, Essential Consultants LLC, President Trump, President Donald Trump, Peter Stris
S20182 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek

Clips (99)

Jennifer Lopez Stops Miami Concert To Bring Out Amazing Cake And Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To ARod
CLIP 07/27/19
How Laura Dern Saved Her Mother Diane Ladd's Life: 'I'm Lucky to Be Here'
CLIP 07/27/19
Jen Lilley Went Into Labor While On Hallmark Red Carpet: 'We Might Have A Baby Tonight'
CLIP 07/27/19
Jonas Brothers Bring '80s Vibe To ‘Only Human’ While Filming Music Video (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 07/27/19
Model Claims Jeffrey Epstein 'Manhandled' Her While Posing As Victoria's Secret Talent Scout
CLIP 07/26/19
Kendrick Lamar And Fiancée Welcome Baby Girl, Report Says
CLIP 07/26/19
Kirstie Alley Calls Bette Midler's Controversial Trump Tweet 'Most Racist, Degrading Jokes'
CLIP 07/26/19
Why These Sisters Are Reading Bedtime Stories Live On Facebook
CLIP 07/26/19
Mindy Kelly Makes History As First Woman To Lead All Stunts On A Feature Film
CLIP 07/26/19
Fashion Guru Gives Real Women Style Transformations Based On Their Body Type
CLIP 07/26/19
'Orange Is The New Black's' Final Season Brings All The Emotions
CLIP 07/26/19
Prince William Was Making 'Impressive' Speeches At 10 Years Old!
CLIP 07/26/19
Shark Attack Survivor Bravely Parachutes Into Shark-Infested Waters
CLIP 07/26/19
Bobby Brown Remembers Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina On Anniversary of Her Death
CLIP 07/26/19
Plus-Size YouTuber Recreates Iconic Victoria's Secret Looks To Promote Body Positivity
CLIP 07/26/19
JD McCrary Adorably Admits He Was Shocked Beyoncé Knew Who He Was: 'It Was Crazy'
CLIP 07/26/19
Emily Ratajkowski Hikes Barefoot In Sexy Leopard Print Thong Bikini
CLIP 07/26/19
Solange Knowles Has The Best Reaction To 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Who Couldn't Name Her Album
CLIP 07/26/19
The Special Way Queen Elizabeth Is Helping Meghan Markle Handle Royal Haters
CLIP 07/26/19
Watch Frankie Grande Effortlessly Slip Into His 'Henry Danger' Villain Frankini
CLIP 07/26/19
Ariana Grande Has Met Brother Frankie's Boyfriend and Their Whole Family Loves Him
CLIP 07/25/19
Jessica Simpson Melts Hearts With Precious Pic of Baby Birdie With 'Dimples and Drool'
CLIP 07/25/19
From ASAP Rocky's Charge To Meek Mill's New Trial: Inside The Latest True Crime News
CLIP 07/25/19
How Lizzo Became A Twerking, Flute-Playing Sensation: 'I Didn't Have This Overnight Success Story'
CLIP 07/25/19
Prince Harry Bonds With Kids At Children's Hospital 30 Years After Princess Diana's Visit
CLIP 07/25/19
Seth MacFarlane Grants Ultimate Wish For Disabled 'Family Guy' Fan
CLIP 07/25/19
Candace Cameron Bure Wants Mandatory Set Visits From Billy Stamos Written Into Her Contract
CLIP 07/25/19
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco’s Son Will Marry In Same Church As Grace Kelly
CLIP 07/25/19
Manny MUA Serves Up A Sickening Cat Eye Tutorial With His New Palette That Will Leave You Gagged!
CLIP 07/25/19
Meghan Markle Wants To Be 'A Realistic Example' For Moms Losing Weight Post-Baby, Report Says
CLIP 07/25/19
Priscilla Presley Wants Lana Del Rey To Play Her In Upcoming Elvis Biopic
CLIP 07/25/19
Manny MUA Gives Advice To Jaclyn Hill After Failed Cosmetics Launch
CLIP 07/25/19
Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Just Gave His Mom's Iconic Safety Pin Dress A Menswear Twist
CLIP 07/25/19
Beauty Influencer Jaclyn Hill Angers Fans After Apologizing For Failed Cosmetics Launch
CLIP 07/25/19
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shows Solidarity With Hawaiian Protesters: ‘I Stand With You!’
CLIP 07/25/19
Did Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Really Break Up? Here's What We Know
CLIP 07/25/19
Ciara and Nick Lachey Each Love Seeing Their Kids' Budding Musical Talent
CLIP 07/25/19
Suge Knight’s Son Jacob Will Name His Baby Girl After Imprisoned Dad
CLIP 07/25/19
Selma Blair Proudly Shows Shaved Head In Hospital From MS Complications
CLIP 07/25/19
Beyoncé Details Fitness Journey To Lose Baby Weight After Being 175lbs Post-Pregnancy
CLIP 07/25/19
Helen Mirren: I Shamelessly Begged Vin Diesel At Cocktail Party To Be In 'Fast And Furious'
CLIP 07/25/19
Kensington Palace Slams Rumors That Kate Middleton Got 'Baby Botox'
CLIP 07/25/19
How Jason Statham Keeps His 2-Year-Old Son From Being Spoiled: 'You Need Structure'
CLIP 07/25/19
Jennifer Lopez Gets Porsche, Key to City And Lavish Party For 50th Birthday Celebration
CLIP 07/25/19
Rachel Bilson Explains Dating As A Single Mom
CLIP 07/24/19
2-Year-Old Girl Gets 'Happy Birthday Loser' Cake After Bakery Mistake
CLIP 07/24/19
Missing Teens Now Suspects In Double Murder Of Globetrotting Couple
CLIP 07/24/19
Wendy Williams Tears Up While Insisting She'll Never Take Back Ex-Husband
CLIP 07/24/19
Jennifer Lopez's 5 Sexiest Fashion Moments Of All Time
CLIP 07/24/19
Why Mark Consuelos Won't Give Dating Advice To His 'Riverdale' Co-Stars
CLIP 07/24/19
Julianne Hough: Infertility Is 'Nothing To Be Ashamed Of'
CLIP 07/24/19
John Cena Makes WWE Debut with New Love After Ex Nikki Bella Makes Her Boyfriend Official
CLIP 07/24/19
From Bindi Irwin To Kate Middleton: Celebs With Eco-Friendly Diamond Rings
CLIP 07/24/19
Michael Phelps Frustrated Over 19-Year-Old Smashing His World Record
CLIP 07/24/19
Anne Hathaway Opens Up About Infertility When Announcing Pregnancy With Second Child
CLIP 07/24/19
Gigi Hadid and 'Bachelorette' Frontrunner Tyler C. Are Following Each Other On Instagram
CLIP 07/24/19
Our Favorite Moments Of Bindi Irwin Gushing About New Fiancé Chandler Powell
CLIP 07/24/19
Bishop Curry Reveals Marriage Tips He Gave Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
CLIP 07/24/19
'Blade Runner' and 'True Blood' Star Rutger Hauer Dead At 75
CLIP 07/24/19
Princess Eugenie's Happy Anniversary To Parents Sparks Royal Fans To Rally For Remarriage
CLIP 07/24/19
Valerie Harper’s Husband Refuses To Put Her In Hospice Despite Doctors’ Suggestion
CLIP 07/24/19
Terry Bradshaw Admits He Would Out Sing JLo If She Performs At SB Halftime Show
CLIP 07/24/19
How Gold Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Will Use 'DWTS' Experience For 2020 Olympics
CLIP 07/24/19
Selma Blair Admits Her Son Wouldn't Have Dinner If It Wasn't For Sarah Michelle Gellar
CLIP 07/24/19
Wait, Prince George And Princess Charlotte Didn't Meet Baby Archie For Two Months?!
CLIP 07/24/19
Alex Rodriguez Melts Hearts With Birthday Video For Jennifer Lopez: 'You’re Simply The Best Partner In Life'
CLIP 07/24/19
Bindi Irwin Gets Engaged To High School Sweetheart On 21st Birthday
CLIP 07/24/19
Lizzo Admits She Was 'Sick As F***' For Her 'Hustlers' Pole Dancing Scenes
CLIP 07/23/19
Idris Elba: 'Black Superman' Line In 'Hobbs & Shaw' Was 'Complete Improv'
CLIP 07/23/19
Ole Miss Student Charged With Murder In Ally Kostial Case
CLIP 07/23/19
Gabrielle Union Says Husband Dwyane Wade Sounds Like 'A Dying Rhino' When He Snores
CLIP 07/23/19
Chris Pratt Demonstrates Just How Terrified He Was On New 'Jurassic World' Ride
CLIP 07/23/19
Watch Subway Musicians Expertly Cover Rihanna's 'Work' With String Instruments
CLIP 07/23/19
See Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo As Harriet Tubman In First Look At Powerful Biopic
CLIP 07/23/19
Why R. Kelly's Crisis Manager Is Stepping Down After Explosive Interview
CLIP 07/23/19
Whitney Port Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage: 'My Identity Has Been Shaken'
CLIP 07/23/19
Jamie Lynn Spears Could Be Reprising Role In 'Zoey 101' Reboot
CLIP 07/23/19
How You Can Read 120 Pages From Taylor Swift’s Personal Diary
CLIP 07/23/19
Billy Joel Joins Blind Teen Music Prodigy On Piano For Heartwarming Duet
CLIP 07/23/19
'90 Day Fiancé' Alums Chantel And Pedro Dish On Their Explosive Spinoff
CLIP 07/23/19
Prince Harry Does Adorable Dance with Dr. Jane Goodall After Cuddling With Baby Archie
CLIP 07/23/19
Police Officer Aces At Riding Mechanical Bull While Responding To Noise Complaint
CLIP 07/23/19
Watch Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Adorable Gender Reveal To Announce Third Baby
CLIP 07/23/19
Ree Drummond's Daughter Paige Shows Life At Christian Sleepaway Camp After Arrest
CLIP 07/23/19
Ashley I. Defends Luke P. On 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All': 'We're Bullying The Bully'
CLIP 07/23/19
Watch Derek Hough Surprise Tourists With Impromptu Dance Lessons
CLIP 07/23/19
Lance Bass Told Britney Spears He Was Gay On Her 2004 Wedding Night To Make Her Stop Crying
CLIP 07/23/19
Austin Butler Says Being Picked To Play Elvis Was One Of 'The Greatest Wake-Up Calls Of My Life'
CLIP 07/23/19
How This Woman Went From Living With Cockroaches To The Hollywood Hills
CLIP 07/23/19
Justin Baldoni Calls 'Jane the Virgin' Ending 'A Bittersweet Goodbye'
CLIP 07/23/19
Drea Kelly On Co-parenting With R. Kelly: 'Your Actions Make You A Bad Father'
CLIP 07/23/19
The Unique Way Queen Elizabeth Picks Her Perfect Outfit Every Morning
CLIP 07/23/19
Brad Pitt Recalls First Moments Filming With Leonardo DiCaprio: 'It Was Pretty Automatic For Us'
CLIP 07/23/19
Is Britney Spears Engaged? Pop Star Sparks Rumors by Wearing Diamond Ring
CLIP 07/23/19
Demi Kisses Woman On 'Bachelor In Paradise’ In First-Ever Same Sex Smooch In Show History
CLIP 07/23/19
Luke P's Most Shocking Moments from 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All'
CLIP 07/23/19
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Reuniting For First Co-Starring Roles In 20 Years
CLIP 07/22/19
Kristen Bell Is 'Giddy' That 'Veronica Mars' Is Back On TV: 'Who Let Us Do This?!'
CLIP 07/22/19
Inside The Chilling Poisoning Mystery That Nearly Killed A Young Mother
CLIP 07/22/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.