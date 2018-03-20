Former Playboy Model Sues Media Company To Break Her Silence On Alleged Affair With Donald Trump

Also available on the NBC app

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal is suing The National Enquirer's parent company American Media Inc. in order to be released from a 2016 legal agreement barring her from speaking out about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. McDougal claims the media corporation paid her $150,000 for the story of her relationship with the President—but it was never published. "AMI lied to me, made me empty promises, and repeatedly intimidated and manipulated me," she said in a statement. "I just want the opportunity to set the record straight."

