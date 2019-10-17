Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Surprises Single Mother With New Home

Also available on the NBC app

Warrick Dunn, an NFL veteran who spent 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has donated 173 homes to single parents through his charity alongside Habitat for Humanity. All Access spoke to one of those parents, certified nursing assistant LaToya Reedy, who was able trade her overcrowded living arrangement for a new house thanks to Warrick's kind deed. "I am so humble and gracious for this experience for what they have done for my son and I … This is now my safe haven," she told Access.

