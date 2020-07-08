Also available on the nbc app

Former Miss Colombia Daniella Alvarez is dancing again just three weeks after having her leg amputated. The beauty queen looked ready to hit the ballroom despite facing an incredible and unexpected challenge recently. Daniella had her left leg removed below the knee in June, following complications from what should have been a routine surgery. Though she still has a long road of recovery ahead, Daniella is already showing off some impressive moves, shimmying with brother Ricky in a cute sibling routine posted to her Instagram page this week – and the pair even pulled off a daring dip!

