Former Miss America Leanza Cornett has died at age 49. The Miss America organization confirmed her death on Facebook, writing that 1993 winner "had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious." "We are devastated by this sudden loss in our Miss America family and we are deeply sorry for her family and close friends for their loss. At the moment, we do not have any further information regarding a service for Leanza and we ask that you please respect her family during this difficult time," the statement read.

