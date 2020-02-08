Also available on the nbc app

Oxygen's new two-part documentary special "The Witnesses" is taking an in-depth look into several cases of alleged sexual abuse cover-ups within the Jehovah's Witnesses community. Investigative journalist Trey Bundy has been covering this for the past five years and sat down with numerous alleged victims to tell their stories, including Sarah Brooks. Trey and Sarah joined All Access' Kit Hoover to discuss the important story. "The Witnesses," a two-night special event, begins Feb. 8 at 7/6c on Oxygen.

