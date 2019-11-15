Also available on the NBC app

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is currently serving a prison sentence for swindling friends and financial institutions in New York City while posing as a German heiress. The true crime story is currently in getting the Hollywood treatment: "Ozark's" Julia Garner is going to play the 28-year-old in an upcoming Netflix series, while Lena Dunham is working on another project for HBO. Rachel DeLoache Williams, one of Sorokin's ex-pals and the author of the book "My Friend Anna," broke down her perspective on the scam for All Access.

