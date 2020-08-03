Also available on the nbc app

Ronni Hawk, who played Rachel Diaz on the popular Disney Sitcom "Stuck in the Middle," was arrested for intimate partner violence/domestic abuse, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPD records show that the 20-year-old was taken into custody during the morning of July 31. She was released later that day on a $100,000 bond. The young actress is now facing a felony charge.

