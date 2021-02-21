Main Content

Former Cecil Hotel Manager Reflects On Death Of Elisa Lam: 'It Was Horrific'

Los Angeles'' notorious Cecil Hotel has been a haven for serial killers and gruesome unexplained murders. Now, the new Netflix docuseries "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel," is breaking down some of the hotel's strangest stories. Access Hollywood's Scott Evans spoke with a former manager of the hotel, Amy Price, about her experience working there. "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" is streaming on Netflix now.

