Dr. Kris Mohandie has been involved in some of the most high-profile criminal cases of the past few decades. The famed forensic psychologist sat down with All Access co-hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to discuss his fascinating line of work, including the characteristics criminals share and how to handle crisis negotiations. Plus, Dr. Mohandie explains how he appealed to O.J. Simpson's ego to convince him to surrender. His new book, "Evil Thoughts: Wicked Deeds," is available now.

