Between takes on "For All Mankind," the jokes are always flowing between Arturo Del Puerto and Olivia Trujillo! The actors, who portray father-daughter duo Octavio and Aleida Rosales on the new Apple TV+ show, tell Access Hollywood about the "immediate bond" they shared, as well as the "ironic" way Olivia recognized Arturo on their first day. Olivia and Arturo also discuss their characters' journey to the United States and involvement with NASA, as well as the "traumatic experiences" that Aleida faces that cause her to do some "traumatic things." "For All Mankind" debuts Nov. 1 on Apple TV+.

