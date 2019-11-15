Main Content

Football Legend Tony Gonzalez Predicts Which Teams Will Compete In Super Bowl LIV

CLIP11/15/19

Tony Gonzalez wants to see the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs go all the way this season! The Fox Sports analyst shares to Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez his predictions for Super Bowl LIV, revealing the team he really wants to see win the big game. The NFL Hall of Famer also shares how excited he is to watch Jennifer Lopez perform at Super Bowl LIV. Plus, Tony chats about his hit podcast, "Wide Open."

