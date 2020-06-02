Also available on the NBC app

Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay George Floyd's funeral costs. Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe confirmed to ESPN that the boxing legend reached out to Floyd's family and they accepted his offer to cover the costs of his funeral on June 9 in Houston, Texas. "Floyd has done these kinds of things over the last 20 years," Ellerbe said, although he noted that Mayweather didn't want to talk publicly about the gesture. Mayweather will also reportedly pay for services to be held in Minnesota and North Carolina. Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

