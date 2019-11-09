Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Gives Props To 'Inspiring' Wife Hayley After Son Luca's Arrival

Also available on the NBC app

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard is loving life as a dad of two! Hours before he and Brian Kelley took the stage at FGL Fest at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the country singer told Access Hollywood how life has changed since he and wife Hayley welcomed their second child, a son named Luca Reed, on Aug. 19. "It's very inspiring and cool, and it's fun to see Hayley kind of be in her element, and be able to do it so well and so gracefully," he dished, while highlighting "how much work the mom puts in" postpartum. Tyler also shed light on Luca's budding personality and revealed that his wife thinks the little guy "has a really sweet soul." Plus, Tyler and Brian discuss the origin of their new music project, "The Acoustic Sessions," which will be released on Oct. 18.

