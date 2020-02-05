Florence Pugh Shows Off Her Secret Talent: 'I Can Belly Dance With My Tongue!'

Also available on the NBC app

Florence Pugh is the rising star everyone needs to get to know! The Oscar-nominated "Little Women" and "Black Widow" actress told All Access' Zuri Hall tons of fun facts about herself, including her secret talent, the three words her friends would use to describe her, and her surprising love of snails! Plus, Florence revealed that she's a big Leonardo DiCaprio fan and told Zuri she'd make a different choice than "Titanic's" Rose: "We would all make space for him on the door!"

