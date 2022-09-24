Main Content

Florence Pugh Reflects On 'Don't Worry Darling' Experience & Shares Photos With Olivia Wilde & Cast

CLIP09/24/22

Florence Pugh is reflecting on her experience filming "Don't Worry Darling" and sharing photos of her time on set. The star of the much-buzzed-about psychological thriller, which hit theaters on Friday, took to Instagram to commemorate the film's release. She shared two posts full behind-the-scenes snaps featuring her and the movie's cast and crew, as well as a shot of her and director and co-star Olivia Wilde in costume.

