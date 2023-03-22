Florence Pugh chatted with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Preston Konrad about her new film, “A Good Person.” She also talks about how “shopping, and providing and hosting and feeding” is one of her “love languages” and how that relates to her role in the movie. “I need love and cooking and providing and chopping and focusing on something it’s one of those hobbies that, it’s good for me,” she shared. The star also gushes about working with Zach Braff on the project. “A Good Person” is out in theaters March 24.

