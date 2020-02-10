Flo Rida Teases New Music With Pitbull: 'I Want To Get People Up Dancing'

Also available on the NBC app

Flo Rida stopped By Access Daily in Orlando to talk about his upcoming album! The rapper told hosts Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans that he just wants to get "people up dancing" with his new music, which is expected to drop later this year. Flo Rida also teased his new tracks with Afro B and Pitbull. Plus, the rapper revealed if he has ever considered changing his name to another location.

