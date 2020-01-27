Flo Rida Remembers Kobe Bryant's Legacy: 'He's The Epitome Of Hard Work, Dedication And Passion'

Also available on the NBC app

Flo Rida is grieving Kobe Bryant's death along with the rest of the world. The hip-hop artist opened up about the NBA legend's tragic passing during an interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at Universal Studios Orlando. The retired Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with seven other victims. "I'm definitely heartbroken," Flo Rida said of the horrific accident. "My passion has been basketball before the music, and I definitely look up to Kobe. It was just something that blew my mind. I couldn't help but shed a tear."

