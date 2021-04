Also available on the nbc app

Working from home isn't possible for flight attendants like Kristen Gillett, but she managed to find her way around that! Kristen and her husband, comedian Wes Barker, made a hilarious video about what it would be like if she kept doing her job while homebound, and it became a smash hit on the internet. Kristen and Wes talked to Access Hollywood about what it was like to make the viral video.

