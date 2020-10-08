Also available on the nbc app

TikTok star Nathan Apodaca went viral for a video he posted of himself drinking juice and skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," and the clip even caught the eye of Mick Fleetwood himself! Nathan shares with Access Hollywood what the impact of the social media sensation means after facing tough challenges in life, including homelessness, and how his positive attitude has never left him feeling deprived.

