"Fleabag" star Andrew Scott puts his dating terminology knowledge to the test with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Sibley Scoles at the 2020 SAG Awards. Though he nailed phrases like "breadcrumbing" and more, he was stumped when asked to define "fleabagging." The actor also weighs in on his character's favorite song – Jennifer Lopez's "Jenny From the Block" – and the potential of a "Fleabag" movie.

