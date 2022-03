Also available on the nbc app

Flavor Flav is safe and sound following a harrowing incident. A rep for the rapper told Access Hollywood that Flav was driving on a canyon road during a trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Tuesday when a boulder fell from the hillside and hit the right side of his car. Flav shared in a statement to Access, "God is good. I came very close to death, but I am super grateful to be alive."

