FKA Twigs Details Alleged Abuse By Shia LaBeouf: 'It's A Miracle I Came Out Alive'

FKA Twigs is continuing to share her story. Months after filing a lawsuit accusing ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf of physical, sexual and emotional abuse, the singer spoke to Elle magazine for its March cover story to discuss the "calculated, systematic, tricky and mazelike" tactics she claims the actor used to control her during their relationship. "It's a miracle I came out alive," she said. "I think it's luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, 'It's a testament to my strong character' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.' It's none of that. It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore."

