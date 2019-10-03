Fitness Influencer Made Hundreds Of Fake Instagram Accounts To Cyberstalk Colleagues, Authorities Say

Also available on the NBC app

Authorities say fitness influencer Tammy Steffen lost an online fitness competition and then, in a revenge plot, wreaked havoc on her colleagues, setting off a wild chain of events. Tammy allegedly used over 400 Instagram accounts to harass and threaten her ex-business partner and others, and cops say she also orchestrated a fake attempted kidnapping of her 12-year-old daughter. Tammy was later sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of cyberstalking. Attorney Misty Marris breaks down the details of the chilling case with All Access co-host Mario Lopez.

