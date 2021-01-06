Also available on the nbc app

Fitness influencer Cheyann Shaw has passed away at age 27 following a battle with cancer. Her heartbreaking death was announced in a statement shared with her 220,000 followers on Instagram. "With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce that our beautiful girl Cheyann has been called home to heaven. Thank you all for your support and encouragement over the years. If there’s one thing Cheyann taught us is that no matter what battles we face, we can always find a reason to smile through them," the statement read.

