Access Hollywood's motivation Monday series showcases the incredible fitness journey of Mari Llewellyn. During her senior year of college, Mari weighed 250 pounds and hit a rough patch with her mental health, ultimately deciding to leave school. "I had a reality check, I was the only person that was going to get myself out of this situation," she told Access' Zuri Hall. The fitness guru shared the amazing story of how she bounced back from that tough time and became an inspiration to others online.

