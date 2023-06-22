Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks & Sarah Snook are teaming up for a new flim surrounding the drama filled creation of Beanie Babies. "The Beanie Bubble" dives into the story behind history's biggest toy craze. "'The Beanie Bubble' is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag," Apple said of its upcoming flick, which is set to be released on Apple TV+ on July 28.

