Finn Wolfhard is reacting to Millie Bobby Brown's honest assessment of his kissing skills! The "Stranger Things" actress didn't shy away from sharing her true thoughts on her co-star's technique during a lie detector test with Vanity Fair this past fall, agreeing when asked if they were "lousy." In a preview of Finn’s upcoming interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which drops next Thursday, he said he was "fine with" her take. Finn admitted that he "almost headbutted" Millie during their onscreen kiss in Season 1, adding, “I was 12 … I probably would've done the same thing if I was not onscreen in front of the entire world."

