Finesse Mitchell Wants You To 'Responsibly' Make Superbowl Monday A Personal Holiday

Finesse Mitchell is super pumped for Super Bowl LIV! While appearing on Access Daily, the comedian hilariously encouraged football fans to go ahead and take Monday, Feb. 3 off work so that they can enjoy their Super Bowl Sunday experience. Finesse also raved over having Tisha Campbell play his TV-wife on the new comedy "Outmatched." "From (BET) Comic View to all of a sudden Tisha Campbell is my TV wife on FOX? Come on, man," he said to hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans. "Outmatched" premiere Jan. 23 on FOX.

