Fergie Whisks Prince Andrew Away On Vacation Following Jeffrey Epstein Drama

Sarah Ferguson has Prince Andrew's back. The royal whisked the Duke of York away to Spain, which is thought to be a sign of unity. The vacation comes after Prince Andrew was named in court documents involving the Jeffrey Epstein case. Prince Andrew denies any involvement or wrongdoing. “This relates to proceedings in the United States, to which The Duke of York is not a party. Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue," Buckingham Palace said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

