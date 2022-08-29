The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off on Sunday with a major surprise! Jack Harlow kicked off the show with a performance of his hit song “First Class” and surprised fans when he brought out Fergie! The 24-year-old rapper sampled the 47-year-old’s 2006 hit song “Glamorous.” Jack started off his performance from the inside of a plane and had some notable names sitting first class then passed the mic to Fergie, who then sang some lines from her 2006 hit.

