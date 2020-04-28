Also available on the nbc app

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's daughter, Sophia Macy, has been accepted at Carnegie Mellon University and will be attending the school's theater program in the Fall. The 19-year-old actress confirmed the news on her Instagram page by updating her bio with "CMU Drama ‘24." Sophia had her college acceptance for 2019 rescinded after her mom's involvement in the college admissions scandal blew up. She reportedly retook the SATs on her own and was accepted into CMU.

