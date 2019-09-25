Felicity Huffman's Daughter Sophia Is Reportedly 'Reapplying To Colleges' After Admissions Scandal

Also available on the NBC app

Felicity Huffman's family is trying to move on! Just weeks after the actress was sentenced to two weeks behind bars for her involvement in the massive college admissions scandal, the "Desperate Housewives" alum's daughter Sophia, 19, is reportedly "reapplying to colleges," along with her other daughter Georgia, a family source told PEOPLE. "She's reapplying to colleges, and Georgia (17) will be applying to schools as well this year," the insider shared.

