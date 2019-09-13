Felicity Huffman To Begin 14-Day College Admissions Prison Sentence On Oct. 25: 'I Broke The Law'

Also available on the NBC app

Felicity Huffman has been sentenced in the college admissions scandal. A federal judge ordered the "Desperate Housewives" alum to report for 14 days behind bars on Oct. 25, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Massachusetts. Huffman arrived to a federal courthouse in Boston hand-in-hand with husband William H. Macy, and issued a statement accepting the latest development in her legal saga. "I broke the law. … There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period," she said in part.

