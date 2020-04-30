Also available on the nbc app

Felicity Huffman challenged herself with her starring role in "Tammy's Always Dying." "I've never played a character like that before. She is fearless in a way, because she's had to learn to be fearless. She's a woman who never looks back, but always looks forward," the actress said in an interview exclusive to Access Hollywood. Plus, "Tammy's Always Dying" director Amy Jo Johnson tells Access' Kit Hoover what it was like to have the college admissions scandal break while her film was in post-production. "Tammy's Always Dying" is available May 1 on Video on Demand.

