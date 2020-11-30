Also available on the nbc app

Felicity Huffman is making her return to acting after serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal. Multiple outlets confirm that the former "Desperate Housewives" star has landed the lead role in an untitled comedy at ABC set in the world of minor league baseball. The series is inspired by Susan Savage, the real-life owner of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. This will mark the Emmy winner's first project since her brief prison sentence in October 2020.

