Felicity Huffman Released From Prison After Serving Less Than 14 Days

Felicity Huffman has been released from prison, a prison official confirmed to NBC News. The actress checked into prison on Oct. 15 to begin her sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Though she was sentenced to 14 days in prison, the 56-year-old served less time – here's why. "The bureau of prisons may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday unless it is necessary to detain the inmate for another jurisdiction seeking custody under a detainer, or for any other reason which might indicate that the inmate should not be released until the inmate's scheduled release date," a BOP policy page states.

