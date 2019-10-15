Also available on the NBC app

Felicity Huffman has reported to prison to serve her 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. The actress' rep confirmed the news in a statement to Access Hollywood. "Felicity reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions." In April 2019, the Emmy winner pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter's SAT answers.

