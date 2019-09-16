Felicity Huffman And Daughter Volunteer At Homeless Shelter Days After Prison Sentencing

Also available on the NBC app

Felicity Huffman appears to be getting a head start on her community service. On Sept. 16, the "Otherhood" actress was photographed outside The Teen Center, a nonprofit treatment center for homeless young women in Los Angeles, with her daughter Sophia by her side. Her day of service comes two days after a federal judge sentenced her to 14 days in prison and 250 hours of community service for her role in the college admissions scandal. The Teen Project says Huffman has "always been a supporter" of their organization; and at her sentencing, Huffman pledged to "continue making contributions" after her legal obligations were over.

