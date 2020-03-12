Also available on the NBC app

The release of "Fast 9" has been pushed back by a year. The upcoming highly-anticipated installment of the hit franchise is now the latest film to be delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus. The movie was originally set to hit theaters on May 22, but now it won't open until April 2, 2021. "To our family of fast fans everywhere, we feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga," a statement read on the fast saga's official Facebook page. "That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this may."

